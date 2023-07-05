Bullock was traded to the Spurs in a three-team sign-and-trade with the Mavericks and Celtics on Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Grant Williams will head to the Mavericks, the Celtics will receive multiple second-round picks and the Spurs will also obtain an unprotected pick swap from Dallas in 2030 as part of the trade. Bullock averaged 7.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 30.3 minutes across 78 appearances in 2022-23.