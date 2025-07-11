Minix (shoulder) finished with 14 points (5-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and two assists over 21 minutes during Thursday's 111-70 Summer League win over the 76ers.

Minix sat out of the California Classic Summer League in San Francisco while completing his rehab from shoulder surgery, but he was cleared in time for Thursday's exhibition. The 24-year-old shot the ball well from beyond the arc and was one of four starts to accumulate at least five rebounds in the blowout victory.