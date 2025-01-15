The Spurs announced that Minix underwent season-ending surgery Tuesday to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder, Michael C. Wright of ESPN.com reports.

Minix sustained the injury in a Jan. 1 game while playing for the G League's Austin Spurs. The undrafted rookie out of Morehead State is on a two-way contract with San Antonio and had spent most of the season with Austin. He appeared in just one game for the parent club, playing seven minutes of garbage time in a 27-point loss to the Rockets on Nov. 6.