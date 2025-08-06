Minix agreed to a two-way contract with the Spurs on Tuesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Minix will return to San Antonio after signing a one-year, two-way deal with the Spurs in October 2024. The 24-year-old forward appeared in just one regular-season game with the parent club before undergoing a season-ending surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder in January. He appeared in 19 G League outings with the Austin Spurs in the 2024-25 campaign, during which he averaged 19.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.0 steals across 31.6 minutes per game.