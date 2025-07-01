Minix (shoulder) won't play in the California Classic Summer League in San Francisco, but he could feature during the NBA 2K26 Summer League in Las Vegas, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Minix underwent season-ending surgery back on Jan. 1 to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder. His recovery is going well, however, and San Antonio fans will apparently get a chance to see him in action later this summer. During his rookie season, Minix made just one appearance at the NBA level in garbage time.