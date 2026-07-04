Spurs' RJ Davis: Scores 15 points in 18 minutes

Davis produced 15 points (4-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one steal in 18 minutes during Friday's 88-87 California Summer League loss to the Heat.

Davis was San Antonio's second-leading scorer in this one, and he finished with a plus-16 differential in the narrow defeat. Davis made the most of his minutes by scoring efficiently, distributing the rock, and pressuring the defense, so it'll be interesting to see if he gets some more run in Sunday's meeting with the Warriors.