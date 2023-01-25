Langford is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
It's unclear as to when Langford picked up the injury, as he didn't appear limited in Monday's clash with Portland. He'll likely need to prove his health in morning shootaround and pregame warmups to gain clearance for Wednesday's matchup.
More News
-
Spurs' Romeo Langford: Decent output Friday•
-
Spurs' Romeo Langford: Another ordinary performance•
-
Spurs' Romeo Langford: Reaches double figures again•
-
Spurs' Romeo Langford: Efficient night shooting in win•
-
Spurs' Romeo Langford: Will maintain starting spot•
-
Spurs' Romeo Langford: Joining first unit•