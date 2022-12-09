Langford closed with 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals in 28 minutes during Thursday's 118-109 win over the Rockets.

Langford put together a solid performance Thursday, slotting into the starting lineup as the Spurs continue to deal with multiple injuries. It's really hard to know what to do with this given the team could look completely different from one game to the next. Even as a starter, Langford is more of a dart-throw than a must-roster player, especially since we have never seen him deliver numbers like this on a consistent basis.