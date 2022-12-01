Langford closed Wednesday's 119-111 loss to the Thunder with 14 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds and one assist in 21 minutes.

Langford was questionable due to low-back tightness ahead of Wednesday's matchup, but he played through the issue and put up one of his best performances of the season. He scored in double figures for the first time this year and came within two rebounds of a double-double. While Langford has had inconsistent production this year, he's played at least 20 minutes in each of his four appearances since returning from the league's health and safety protocols.