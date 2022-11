Langford has been upgraded to available for Wednesday's matchup against the Thunder, independent NBA writer Matthew Tynan reports.

Langford was deemed questionable for Wednesday's matchup due to low-back tightness, but the issue won't deter him from suiting up. Over his last five appearances, the fourth-year wing has averaged 5.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 steals in 21.8 minutes per game.