Langford (illness) is available for Monday's contest against the Rockets, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

After missing the team's past two contests, Langford is officially available to make his return to the court. The Indiana product started each of his last three appearances while averaging 11.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks across 27.3 minutes per game throughout that span.