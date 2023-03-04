Langford (thigh) will play in Saturday's game against the Rockets, Jeff Garcia of KENS 5 San Antonio reports.

Langford has been sidelined since Jan. 23 with left thigh soreness but will make his return to the hardwood Saturday. He should be expected to be under some sort of restrictions given his lengthy absence, but he will likely be needed to handle a significant amount of minutes with Devin Vassell (knee), Keldon Johnson (foot), Malaki Branham (back) and Doug McDermott (thumb) all sidelined for the contest.