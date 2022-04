Langford (hamstring) will be available for Wednesday's play-in game against the Pelicans, Bruno Passos of PoundingTheRock.com reports.

While Langford will be available, the third-year wing has made just four appearances since Feb. 8, so it's unlikely he'll garner a sizable role during the win-or-go-home matchup. Since joining the Spurs, he's averaged 2.8 points and 1.0 rebounds in 10.8 minutes per game.