Langford (back) will suit up for Thursday's tilt against the Rockets, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Langford left the team's most recent contest due to injury, however, he will not miss any time due to back tightness. He has averaged 5.5 points and 2.7 rebounds across 18.4 minutes per game this season and could see extended run Thursday with Devin Vassell (knee) out.