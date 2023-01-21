Langford contributed 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists and one block over 26 minutes during Friday's 131-126 loss to the Clippers.

Langford was coming off back-to-back woeful performances, but he bounced back here and posted double-digit points for the fifth time across his last eight outings. Langford is averaging 9.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game since jumping into a regular starting role earlier this month.