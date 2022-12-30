Langford closed with 23 points (11-16 FG, 1-1 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and two steals over 28 minutes during Thursday's 122-115 win over the Knicks.

Langford was an unexpected savior Thursday, stepping into the starting lineup after Devin Vassell was ruled out with a knee injury. He outlaid a career-high 23 points after scoring a combined 11 points in his previous four outings. While performances like this are always nice to see, managers should not go chasing given he was barely in the rotation prior to Thursday. At best, he could be streamed in if Vassell misses additional time.