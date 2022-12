Langford is starting Thursday's game against the Knicks.

Langford wasn't much of a factor in San Antonio's last contest Tuesday against the Thunder, but he'll get a chance to run with the first unit due to the absence of Devin Vassell (knee). Langford's last start took place Dec. 22 against the Pelicans, when he posted two points, two rebounds and one steal in 18 minutes of action.