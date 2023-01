Langford logged 15 points (7-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal over 29 minutes during Friday's 121-109 win over Detroit.

Langford has steadily improved his field goal percentage throughout the season, and that continued Thursday, as he shot 58% from the field on 12 attempts. With Devin Vassell set to undergo surgery, Langford seems to be the primary beneficiary, and should see an increase in fantasy value for the time being.