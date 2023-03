Langford is questionable for Friday's game against the Warriors due to left adductor injury management, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Langford missed a pair of contests due to the injury and was also ruled out Sunday, but ended up playing despite being listed as inactive. Although it's unclear if he plays Friday, he shouldn't garner much fantasy attention considering he has averaged 6.6 points and 2.6 rebounds over 19.9 minutes per game in his last seven appearances.