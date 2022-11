The Spurs list Langford (toe) as questionable for Monday's game against the Nuggets.

Langford missed back-to-back games Friday and Saturday against the Clippers and Nuggets, respectively, due to a sore left pinky toe. The Spurs recently returned fellow wings Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson from brief absences due to injury, so Langford may not be guaranteed a spot in the rotation if he's able to move past his own toe concern ahead of Monday's contest.