Langford will start Thursday's contest against the Rockets.

Langford will reap the benefits of Devin Vassell (knee), Jeremy Sochan (quadriceps) and Keita Bates-Diop (foot) missing Thursday's game, entering the starting lineup alongside Tre Jones, Malaki Branham, Keldon Johnson and Zach Collins. Langford is worth a look as a streaming option for as long as the Spurs are plagued by injuries.