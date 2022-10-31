Langford logged seven points (3-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals over 34 minutes during Sunday's 107-98 victory over the Timberwolves.

Langford moved into the starting lineup Sunday, chipping across the board in what was a promising performance. Maligned for much of his career, Langford does have a small opportunity to prove himself here, after it was revealed Josh Primo had been released by the team. He is worth a look in deeper formats if he can maintain decent minutes, but is simply a name to watch in standard leagues.