Langford (abdomen) isn't listed on the Spurs' injury report for Wednesday's game against Dallas, Ty Jager of PoundingTheRock.com reports.

Langford sat out the first half of San Antonio's back-to-back set, but he'll be back in action Wednesday. With Devin Vassell (knee) out and Malaki Branham (shoulder) questionable, Langford could carve out a significant role in the Spurs' backcourt versus the Mavericks.