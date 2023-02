Langford (thigh) is out for Friday's game against the Pistons, Ty Jager of PoundingTheRock.com reports.

The Spurs will be incredibly shorthanded Friday, and we could see significant run from newly-added Devonte' Graham in the backcourt since Tre Jones (foot) is also out. Keldon Johnson (ankle) and Jeremy Sochan (back) are sidelined as well.