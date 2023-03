Langford has been ruled out for Tuesday's matchup against the Magic due to left adductor injury maintenance, Ty Jager of PoundingTheRock.com reports.

Langford will take a seat for the first half of a back-to-back set to manage an abdomen injury that sidelined him for the entirety of February. He should be able to suit up again Wednesday, but his status for that game likely won't be known until after Tuesday's affair.