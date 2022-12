Langford (back) is available for Sunday's game against the Suns.

For the second game in a row, Langford was listed in the injury report, but he'll ultimately end up being available. Langford has logged 20-plus minutes in five consecutive games, averaging 7.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. Expect him to serve as the Spurs' first wing off the bench Sunday while both Josh Richardson (ankle) and Doug McDermott (ankle) are sidelined.