Langford (adductor) played 19 minutes off the bench in Sunday's 137-93 loss to the Celtics, recording eight points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and two steals.

The Spurs initially listed Langford as out ahead of Sunday's contest, but he ended up seeing meaningful run off the bench despite his designation. Langford had missed the prior two games for injury management purposes, and though he's likely well removed from the adductor issue that sidelined him for more than a month earlier in 2023, he'll still be a candidate to sit out games for maintenance over the final two weeks of the campaign.