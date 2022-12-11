Langford tallied a season-high 19 points (7-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and added six rebounds, one steal and one block in 29 minutes in Saturday's 115-111 win over the Heat.

While making his second consecutive start while head coach Gregg Popovich opted to keep Devin Vassell with the second unit, Langford delivered one of the best outings of his young career. Langford has mostly been viewed as a defensive specialist through his first three-plus seasons in the league, but he's surprisingly offered some solid secondary scoring of late. Over his last five games, he's reached double figures in points on four occasions while shooting 62.9 percent from the field.