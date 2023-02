Langford (thigh) is questionable for Friday's game against the Pistons, Jeff Garcia of KENS 5 San Antonio reports.

Langford looks to have a shot to return following an eight-game absence. He started his last 10 appearances before the injury, and he'll be part of a new-look starting five after Josh Richardson was traded to the Pelicans and Jakob Poeltl was dealt to the Raptors.