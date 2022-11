Langford is questionable for Friday's game against the Clippers due to left toe soreness.

Langford started the last two games and averaged 6.0 points and 5.0 rebounds in 26.5 minutes per game. However, he's apparently dealing with a sore toe following Wednesday's loss to the Raptors. Devin Vassell (knee) isn't on the injury report for Friday's matchup, so it's possible that Langford sees a decreased role if he's able to play through his toe issue.