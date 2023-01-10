Langford finished with 13 points (6-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one block across 28 minutes in Monday's 121-113 loss to the Grizzlies.

Langford picked up his third straight start Monday and again finished with a double-digit point total while finishing one assist shy of matching his season high. Through his first four NBA seasons, Langford hasn't shown an especially fantasy-friendly game, but he should be on the radar in deeper leagues he appears poised to handle a 25-to-30-minute role for the foreseeable future while Devin Vassell (knee) is likely out until around the All-Star break.