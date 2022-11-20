Langford (conditioning) will remain out for Sunday's game against the Lakers, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

He'll end up missing all five of the Spurs' games this week after entering the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols Monday. Though Langford appears to have since cleared the protocol, he looks like he'll need more time to get back in playing shape. Even when he's been available this season, Langford has served as only a fringe member of head coach Gregg Popovich's rotation, so his continued absence shouldn't make any major waves in fantasy.