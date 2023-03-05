Langford (adductor) played 13 minutes and finished with three points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal in Saturday's 122-110 win over the Rockets.

Langford took on a small role in the San Antonio rotation Saturday after he had missed the Spurs' prior 16 games with the adductor injury. Prior to getting hurt, Langford had settling into the starting five, but he looks like he may have to settle for a low-minute reserve gig for the time being following Devin Vassell's recent return from knee surgery.