Langford has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Bucks due to left adductor injury management, Ty Jager of Fansided's Air Alamo reports.

Langford has had plenty of days off in recent weeks to manage his adductor issue, and he'll be sidelined for the second half of a back-to-back set Wednesday. Keita Bates-Diop and Devin Vassell will likely see increased run against Milwaukee.