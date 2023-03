Langford closed Wednesday's 137-128 overtime loss to Dallas with 17 points (5-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds and one block over 21 minutes.

Langford got the start with Jeremy Sochan (rest) and Devin Vassell (knee) out, and he made the most of his minutes while also scoring in double digits for the first time since late January. That said, Langford should move back to the bench when the Spurs take on the Grizzlies on Friday, and that should reduce his fantasy upside considerably.