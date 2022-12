Langford (ankle) is listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Rockets due to back tightness, Jeff Garcia of KENS 5 San Antonio reports.

Langford logged just eight minutes in the previous game due to what was believed to be an ankle sprain. The injury report lists him as dealing with lower back tightness instead, but it doesn't appear to be much of a concern. Langford should supply double-digit minutes off the bench Thursday, assuming he plays as expected.