Langford has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Suns due to a sprained ankle, independent NBA writer Matthew Tynan reports.
Langford had recently been battling a back injury, but he's picked up an ankle injury that'll knock him out for the remainder of Sunday's game. The extent of the issue remains unclear, but his next chance to suit up will arrive Thursday against Houston.
More News
-
Spurs' Romeo Langford: Playing against Suns•
-
Spurs' Romeo Langford: Questionable Sunday•
-
Spurs' Romeo Langford: Likely to play Friday•
-
Spurs' Romeo Langford: Approaches double-double vs. OKC•
-
Spurs' Romeo Langford: Available for Wednesday•
-
Spurs' Romeo Langford: Tabbed as questionable Wednesday•