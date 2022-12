Langford totaled six points (2-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, one assist and one block across 19 minutes during Monday's 124-105 victory over the Rockets.

Langford returned after a two-game absence, sliding back into the starting lineup. Unfortunately, that was where the good news ended as he was unable to deliver from a fantasy perspective. Despite having carved out a consistent role, Langford is simply too volatile to trust as anything but a prospective stream consideration.