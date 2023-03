Head coach Gregg Popovich indicated Friday that Langford (thigh) may not be available against the Nuggets, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

While Langford is officially probable for the contest, it seems like his status is more questionable. The team should provide an official update of his status prior to the 8 p.m. ET opening tipoff, but he's likely to be on a minutes restriction even if he gets the green light.