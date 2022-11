Langford (COVID-19 protocols) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Clippers, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Langford is slated to miss a fourth straight game while under the league's COVID-19 protocols. He'll presumably be sidelined for the second half of the Spurs' back-to-back set Sunday as well, so realistically, his next chance to suit up will come Wednesday against the Pelicans.