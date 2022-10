Langford chipped in four points (2-4 FG), one rebound and one assist over 16 minutes during Wednesday's 134-122 loss to Minnesota.

Langford has had an inconsistent role for the Spurs early in the regular season, but he played a season-high 16 minutes Wednesday with Devin Vassell (knee) and Joshua Primo (glute) sidelined. Langford's role for Friday's matchup against Chicago will likely depend on whether Vassell and Primo are able to suit up.