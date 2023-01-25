Langford (adductor) is unlikely to play Wednesday against the Lakers, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Langford's minutes weren't limited during Monday's loss to the Trail Blazers, but he's dealing with left adductor tightness that will likely prevent him from suiting up Wednesday. Assuming he's sidelined, Malaki Branham, Josh Richardson and Doug McDermott could see increased run.