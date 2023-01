Langford will keep a spot in the starting five while Devin Vassell (knee) is sidelined, Jeff Garcia of KENS 5 San Antonio reports.

Langford got his third start in the last four games Wednesday versus the Knicks, and it appears that's a trend that will continue until Vassell returns in mid-February. Langford can occasionally churn out a solid fantasy stat line, but he hasn't proven able to do so consistently enough at this juncture to warrant fantasy consideration in most formats.