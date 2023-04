Langford (adductor) is available to play Thursday against the Trail Blazers, Ty Jager of FanSided.com reports.

Langford is back after a one-game absence, and he should be in the rotation with Devonte' Graham (adductor) sidelined. However, with averages of 7.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game on the season, he's not the most attractive fantasy target.