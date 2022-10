Langford will start Sunday's matchup against Minnesota, Dan Weiss of Bally Sports San Antonio reports.

Devin Vassell (knee) Josh Richardson (back) and Jeremy Sochan (illness) are all out Sunday, so Langford and Keita Bates-Diop will enter the starting lineup. Langford has come off the bench in his only two appearances this season, totaling eight points (4-9 FG) across 25 minutes.