Langford (ankle) will sit out Saturday's game versus the Heat, Ty Jager of PoundingTheRock.com reports.

Langford was deemed questionable initially after practicing Friday, but it appears he hasn't made quite enough progress with his ankle to give it a go. Devin Vassell could line up for the start with Josh Richardson (personal) -- who started in Langford's place Wednesday -- also set to miss the game. Langford's next opportunity to suit up arrives Monday versus the Rockets.