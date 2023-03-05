Langford won't play Sunday against the Rockets due to left adductor soreness, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Langford returned from a 16-game absence Saturday and finished with three points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal in Saturday's 122-110 loss against the Rockets. However, the coaching staff wants to be cautious with his recovery, and given the lengthy spell on the sidelines and the fact this is the second leg of a back-to-back, the Spurs are opting to rest Langford. His next chance to feature will come Friday against the Nuggets.