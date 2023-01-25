Langford (hip) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Langford was considered unlikely to play Wednesday, so his status isn't very surprising. Malaki Branham, Josh Richardson and Doug McDermott are candidates to see increased roles against the Lakers, while Langford's next chance to return will be Thursday against the Clippers.
