Spurs' Rudy Gay: Agrees to one-year deal with Spurs

Gay and the Spurs agreed to terms on a one-year, $10 million contract Sunday, Shams Charania of Yahoo reports.

Gay came to the Spurs on a one-year, "prove it" deal last season after he tore his Achilles in 2016-17, and he averaged 11.5 points and 5.1 rebounds in a career-low 21.6 minutes per game. Gay opted out of his $8.8 million player option for 2018-19, and while that was somewhat of a risky move, he'll ultimately end up with a slight pay raise next season. Given that he'll be another year removed from the Achilles injury, Gay could see a bump in minutes next season, but it will be difficult to evaluate his fantasy value until the Spurs resolve the Kawhi Leonard situation.