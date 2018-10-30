Spurs' Rudy Gay: Another double-double in OT win
Gay totaled 15 points (6-13 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and six steals across 40 minutes in the Spurs' 113-108 overtime victory over the Mavericks on Monday.
Gay was outstanding across the board once again, posting a game-high number of thefts alongside his solid scoring and rebounding numbers. The veteran wing now has three straight double-doubles for the first time in his career and is thriving in the starting small forward role following the offseason trade of Kawhi Leonard to the Raptors. Factoring in Monday's production, Gay is shooting a career-best 52.1 percent -- including a career-high 66.7 percent from distance -- while also establishing a new high-water mark in rebounds (8.5).
